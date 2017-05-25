Bad sushi, flies, and unlabeled bleach in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

I Love Sushi Japanese Cuisine Score of: 90
8429 Hwy 72 W, Madison
Violations:
- Beef 56F, lettuce 53F, chicken 49F. Corrected on the spot by discarding items immediately
- Employees in sushi area and kitchen area observed using bare-hand-contact with ready-to-eat food
- Employees did not wash hands before putting on gloves
Bojangles Famous Chicken N Biscuits Score of: 94
109 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
Violations:
- Presence of flies
Singing River Bar and Grill Score of: 80
4900 Hatch Blvd, Sheffield
Violations:
- Unlabeled gallon jug of bleach-- abated by discarding
- Dish machine not sanitizing, abated by replacing with new container of sanitizer
Legends Steakhouse Score of: 97
201 N. Seminary Street, Florence