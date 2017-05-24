Virtual education firm sues Athens City Schools for $2M

ATHENS, Ala. - The Athens City School Board promises to battle a new lawsuit filed against them.
A virtual education company in Texas is suing the school district to the tune of $2 million and it stems from the district's effort to educate incarcerated youth.
Last summer we told you about a proposal in Athens City Schools to provide education to youthful offenders in Alabama's county jails.
They were doing that through Grade Results, a Texas-based firm that provides online courses. The school board sent instructional assistance, and Grade Results provided a live teacher leading virtual education.
But now, the firm is suing them for money they claim they is owed for the 400-plus students who registered.
Athens City Schools provided WHNT News 19 with the following statement:
The Athens City Board of Education has a program where youth incarcerated in county jails can work towards a diploma. As a part of that program, in 2016, the school board contracted with Grade Results, Inc. (“GR”) to provide educational services to students in various county jails.However, school officials were dissatisfied with GR’s work, and in February, 2017, school officials and GR agreed that GR would confine its activities to only two jails. In March, school officials determined that GR did not meet contractual conditions to continue at one of those jails, and so GR stopped its activities at that jail. Subsequently, in April, school officials told GR that it would not be asked to work with any new students at the other jail, and that school officials would not extend the term of the board’s contract with GR.The school board is committed to its program to benefit incarcerated youth, and it is working to continue and improve the program.GR has recently filed a lawsuit against the school board, claiming that the board breached its contract with GR and seeking money damages. The school board denies those claims, believes that it has acted in the best interest of students, and the board will vigorously defend the case.