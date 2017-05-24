Virtual education firm sues Athens City Schools for $2M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - The Athens City School Board promises to battle a new lawsuit filed against them.

A virtual education company in Texas is suing the school district to the tune of $2 million and it stems from the district's effort to educate incarcerated youth.

Last summer we told you about a proposal in Athens City Schools to provide education to youthful offenders in Alabama's county jails.

They were doing that through Grade Results, a Texas-based firm that provides online courses. The school board sent instructional assistance, and Grade Results provided a live teacher leading virtual education.

But now, the firm is suing them for money they claim they is owed for the 400-plus students who registered.

Athens City Schools provided WHNT News 19 with the following statement: