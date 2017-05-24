Terminally ill Arizona teen has one wish to get 100,000 birthday cards

PHOENIX, Az. – A boy in the Phoenix area is fighting a terminal disease and he has one wish for next birthday.

Jacob Priestley looks forward to his birthday all year long. He will turn 15 in August. But he faces an uphill battle to get there.

Jacob has mitochondrial disease. It drains him of all energy and leaves him bed-bound. The disease shuts down parts of his body. There’s no cure.

Jacob has one wish: To get 100,000 birthday cards.

A stack of well-wishes from all over the country have already come in.

And his family hopes that with each card, there’s more awareness of mitochondrial disease and more reason for Jacob to smile.

If you’d like to send a birthday card, the family asks that you send it to:

Jacob Priestley

P.O. Box 855

Queen Creek, Arizona 85142