Superintendent Vic Wilson leaving Hartselle City Schools

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Alabama/Classworks 2017 Superintendent of the Year is leaving his post, and the Hartselle City Board of Education is looking for a new leader.

Dr. Vic Wilson is only in the second year of a 5-year contract but he’s submitting his resignation for what he called a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

He tells WHNT News 19 that he “will be taking the executive director position at CLAS (Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools) on July 1st.”

CLAS, in Montgomery, focuses on helping schools district with professional development. Dr. Wilson says he is “working with the board to ensure that the transition for Hartselle is smooth.”

He is to submit his formal resignation sometime in the coming week, and the school board is expected to appoint an interim until a permanent replacement is chosen.