Students and faculty celebrate with last day of school music video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s that time of year again, students and teachers are ready for summer.

And no group knows how to celebrate the end of the year like the students and faculty of Lee and New Century High Schools.

Last year they danced it up to a medley of songs in an end of the school year music video. The video, posted under Lee Broadcasting on YouTube, had over 18,000 views.

This year, they wanted to go bigger! They Reloaded, hit us with some Justin Timberlake and started out by saying goodbye to their 2017 retirees – Willie Oden, Chip Gulburo, and James Terrell.

This year’s video was produced and directed by LIFE P.E. teacher Brandie Paseur, and edited by Lance Johnson, the Video Broadcast Journalism teacher.

Last years music video: