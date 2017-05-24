Spurgeon bond reduced; could return to Florida to face prosecution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florida resident facing hundreds of felony charges related to child abuse could soon be making bond in Lauderdale County.

A bond reduction order was issued Wednesday morning in Lauderdale County District Court. However, if Jenise Spurgeon is released on bond she will have a long list of conditions to abide by.

In an orange jumpsuit and shackles, Spurgeon was escorted into the courtroom of Judge Carole Medley at 9a.m.

Originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys reached an agreement. Spurgeon would waive her preliminary hearing, sending the case to a grand jury.

In return, bond would be reduced from $2-million to $100,000 and allows her to return to Florida.

In order to make bond, she must give up her passport, sign an extradition waiver for Alabama, wear an ankle monitor, and be under house arrest in Florida. Also in the order, Spurgeon must not have contact with any of the victims involved in her case.

Prosecutors said the cases against Jenise Spurgeon will be presented to an upcoming grand jury.

If Jenise Spurgeon is released on bond and returned to Florida, the case she faces there will immediately proceed with prosecution.

Daniel Spurgeon is still in Florida facing prosecution related to child abuse. Lauderdale County prosecutors said his case in Alabama will also be presented to an upcoming grand jury.