Rain moves out Wednesday night; sunshine returns Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One last wave of rain moving through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night will be gone by early Thursday morning.

Brief gusty winds are accompanying the rain Wednesday night. A few pockets of heavier rain are bringing down wind gusts between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Additional rain amounts of around a tenth of an inch are likely as this batch of rain moves through.

The rain should be well east of north Alabama by the time the sun comes up Thursday.

Thursday will start off very cool – some areas may even touch the upper 40s around sunrise.

The sky will be partly to mostly sunny through much of the day. Temperatures will be below average in the afternoon; expect highs in the low to middle 70s.

It stays breezy Thursday. The wind stays out of the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour behind the departing low pressure system.

Dry weather is expected Thursday afternoon and Friday.

More rain and storms are likely over the weekend.