Power outage for Southeast Madison County, cause unknown

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A power outage has occurred in the New Hope and Owens Cross Roads area in Southeast Madison County.

The outage area extends from Sutton Road south to the Marshall County line, and from Green Mountain east to the Jackson County line.

Huntsville Utilities is working to restore the service as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.