Pomp and Circumstance and Coach Trevor

HARVEST, Ala. – Trevor Landers has been a fixture on the sidelines of Madison County High School football games years. Despite having a disability, he is very active with the team, that’s how he earned the nickname “Coach Trevor.”

He captured everyone’s hearts and last year the team and coaches did something special. Coach Trevor was called from the sidelines to drive one home.

Coach Trevor’s story is about the heart of the game, about what it really means.

It’s about character and those special moments that can and do happen, when everyone is on your side.

Coach Trevor’s tale doesn’t end there, he was crowned the first ever Prom King at Madison County this year. Tonight, he took one huge step into the future and walked across the stage with 120 other graduates to receive his diploma.

