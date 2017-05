HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a fatal wreck on Sparkman Drive.

HPD is investigating a traffic accident with a fatality on Sparkman Drive at Knowledge Drive. Avoid the area if possible. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 24, 2017

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area Sparkman Drive at Knowledge drive at this time. Sparkman Drive is closed in both directions.

Rescue crews says three people were injuried, two were in critical condition. Huntsville Police confirm that one of the injured has died.

