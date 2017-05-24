× Parents, do you know these ‘sneaky teen text’ abbreviations?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Risky texting is reaching a whole new level of sly with the younger generations. Parents, just because you know what LMAO and WYD mean, it does not mean you are up to speed with the latest sneaky text trend.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, younger generations are using texting abbreviations for ‘code’ terms.

Bark Technologies analyzes some 10-million teen messages per month across 21 different platforms including text, email, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube.

Here’s the most recent list of the top “sneaky” terms that teens use, according to Bark’s data:

53X = sneaky way to type “sex”

KMS = kill myself

LH6 = let’s have sex

KYS = kill yourself

MOS = mom over the shoulder

POS = parent over shoulder

CD9 = code 9, parents around

GNOC = get naked on camera

99 = parents are gone

WTTP = want to trade photos?

LMIRL = let’s meet in real life

1174 = meet at a party spot

IWSN = I want sex now

CU46 = see you for sex

FWB = friends with benefits

ADR = what’s your address

MPFB = my personal f*** buddy

PAL= parents are listening

TWD = texting while driving

GYPO = get your pants off

So parents, get with the code. Talk to your teens about keeping their texts PG, especially since you are footing the bill!