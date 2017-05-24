Northern Alabama Removed From Drought Advisory

After 5 days of rain the streams around the Valley are flowing fast! Every site in Norther Alabama and Southern Tennessee monitored by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) is flowing at a rate near or above average. The consistent rainfall this week has been good for our water systems, which have spent the year recovering from the 2016 drought. Most of our water systems have almost fully recovered.

Overall, our water systems are doing so well that The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs finally lifted the Drought Advisory over Northern Alabama on May 24th. Northern Alabama has been under a drought declaration since October of 2016.

In the last seven days Huntsville has received 2.34 inches of rain. That leaves us with a rainfall deficit of 2.76 inches. Even though we’re still looking at a deficit, that’s a big improvement! Huntsville’s deficit a week ago was 4.71 inches. That means we took out 66% of the deficit in one week.

We’ll likely continue to chip away at the deficit for the rest of May. More rain is expected for your Memorial Day weekend. We could see another 2 inches of rain by next Wednesday!