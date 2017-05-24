Movies in the Park is returning & expanding!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Historic Huntsville Foundation is bringing Movies in the Park back to Big Spring Park this summer!

In the past, only three movies have been shown throughout the summer months… this year, there will be six movies!

Family friendly movies are projected on a big inflatable movie screen at sundown on the second and fourth Fridays of and

2017 DATES:

June 9

June 23

July 14

July 28

August 11

August 25

Families are encouraged to arrive early to reserve a spot and enjoy the pre-movie entertainment. For Movies in the Park’s 2017 season, select musicians from Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will be performing before each movie. HSO’s musical educational program for kids, Tadpole Opus, has a starring role in each performance.

Various vendors will also be at the event to enjoy before and during the movie.

You can find which movies will be playing as they’re announced on Historic Huntsville Foundation’s Facebook page.

They will create a separate Facebook event for every Movie in the Park showing.