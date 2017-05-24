Man accused of shooting, killing 18-year-old in Sonic Shooting scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Twenty-two year old Dacedric Ward's arraignment is set for 9 a.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse in Judge Chadwick Wise's courtroom. Ward is charged with capital murder-robbery and capital murder-shooting from an occupied vehicle.

Ward is accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jason West on December 26, 2016 at the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road near James Clemens High School. Ward and 19-year-old Trevor Cantrell face the same charges in this case.

According to the criminal complaint, West agreed to buy Xanax from the two men at the restaurant. The document also states the pair always intended to rob West, however Ward pulled a gun and shot him shortly after 3:00 p.m. West died a short time later.

Ward's trial is set for September 11. Cantrell applied for youthful offender status earlier this month. His next court date is August 3.