LIVE: Watch 12pm news on WHNT News 19
Rain in the TN Valley? Find our Interactive Radar here

Lowe’s donates cabinets to local elementary school teacher’s classroom

Posted 11:24 am, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:05PM, May 24, 2017

 

Photo Courtesy: Brooke Young

Photo Courtesy: Brooke Young

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Walnut Grove Elementary School Teacher, Brooke Young, got a surprise just as the school year is coming to a close.

She called Lowe’s 2 weeks ago asking for a discounted price on cabinets for her classroom, and boy did she get one.

Photo Courtesy: Brooke Young

On Tuesday, Lowe’s showed up to her class with 28 feet of upper and lower cabinets that they donated to her classroom, along with paint, brushes, and rollers to finish the cabinets with.

Madison County Schools posted about the gift on their Facebook page, saying “Together we can ‘Never Stop Improving'”.

 

 