Lowe’s donates cabinets to local elementary school teacher’s classroom

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Walnut Grove Elementary School Teacher, Brooke Young, got a surprise just as the school year is coming to a close.

She called Lowe’s 2 weeks ago asking for a discounted price on cabinets for her classroom, and boy did she get one.

On Tuesday, Lowe’s showed up to her class with 28 feet of upper and lower cabinets that they donated to her classroom, along with paint, brushes, and rollers to finish the cabinets with.

Madison County Schools posted about the gift on their Facebook page, saying “Together we can ‘Never Stop Improving'”.