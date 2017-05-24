Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office receives new water patrol equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer boating season. In Lauderdale County, the sheriff’s office will be patrolling the waters using their latest pieces of equipment.

With freshly applied decals, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled their latest tools. A brand new boat and two fresh off the showroom floor wave runners. Water vehicles the sheriff’s office has never had.

“In the past we have had to rely on fishermen, whoever might be in the area with a boat if we had to get on the water for some kind of law enforcement function,” Sheriff Rick Singleton explained.

Sheriff Singleton said an anonymous member of the community donated the funds to pay for them.

While deputies were helping the donor on a call, the person was shocked to find out the sheriff’s office didn’t have any kind of boat.

With so much shoreline in Lauderdale County, Sheriff Singleton said these vessels will be put to good use.

“I think what we’ll find out is, there are going to be a lot of opportunities to use this equipment that have always been there, but we never realized it or never been able to assist with it because we didn’t have the resources,” Singleton stated.

Ten deputies have stepped up to under-go marine patrol training. Fully equipped, these vessels cost nearly $50,000.