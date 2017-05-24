Huntsville City Schools kicks off summer feeding program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville City Schools is looking forward to another successful summer of providing meals to all kids in the area.

The Summer Feeding Program will have 12 locations this summer, starting June 5th through July 21st. A large portion of the locations are in district one, Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith's district.

"Not every child has parents that can give them enough nutrients in a meal to get them throughout the day. [We're] filling out the gap and being the opportunity to give them some sense of success through June and July."

Huntsville City Schools dietitian Stephanie McMurry said most locations will serve breakfast and lunch, and two will serve breakfast and dinner.

"Many of our area kids participate in educational programs, camps, summer school and summer enrichment programs. So we're here to feed them and we work in conjunction with any program," she explained.

The Southeast United Dairy Industry Association has partnered with the Summer Feeding Program for nine years now.

"It provides calcium, vitamin D, lots of vitamins that growing kids need. It really helps to fuel their brain and help them feel good over the summer break as well," said Nutrition Affairs Program Manager Laura Marbury.

Councilman Keith said helping these kids make it to the start of a new school is extremely important.

"If we don't do it where else will they find the food? A lot of these parents are working two and three jobs," he explained.

"Again, this is the gap filler for a large amount of our constituents, especially here in district one. It has been a success and will be a continued success. This investment will lead to a better school year," said Keith.

All children ages 18 and under eat free. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast, and $4.00 for lunch and supper.

Locations:

Dawson Elementary Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Highlands Elementary Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Jemison High Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Huntsville High Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Lee High Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

MLK Elementary Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Mcdonnell Elementary Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m Lunch: 11 a.m - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Providence Elementary Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Sonnie Hereford Elementary Breakfast: 7:30 am- 8:30 am Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Williams Pre K-8 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Supper: N/A

Lakewood Elementary Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: N/A Supper: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Ridgecrest Elementary Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: N/A Supper: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

