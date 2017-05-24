× Graco recalls 25,000 car seats; may not restrain child in a crash

Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats. The model impacted is the Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraint.

The company says the seat webbing may not restrain the child in the event of a crash.

The model numbers impacted are: 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

Graco says it will notify owners who are registered owners of the car seats. Dealers will provide consumers with a replacement harness, free of charge.