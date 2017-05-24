× Former UA music professor faces child porn charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a former University of Alabama music professor with receiving and possessing child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and ICE Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sherry Douglas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a two-count information charging NIKOS PAPPAS, 41, of Tuscaloosa, with receiving child pornography on a computer at his residence between January 2014 and September 2016. The information also charges Pappas with possessing child pornography on a second computer, which was found in his university office, between January and September of 2016. Pappas is scheduled for arraignment June 15.

In conjunction with the charges, prosecutors also filed a plea agreement with Pappas. That agreement details Pappas’ receipt and possession of child pornography using the internet and computers.

According to the agreement, the laptop computer taken from Pappas’ home contained more than 100 videos of child pornography, some depicting sex acts with very young children, and Pappas’ second computer contained more than 150 images and at least 25 videos of child pornography.

The penalty for receiving child pornography is five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for possessing child pornography is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ward is prosecuting.

The above release was provided to WHNT News 19 by the U.S. Department of Justice.