Deputies want parents to be aware of candy shaped ecstasy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies want to warn parents about a drug that’s circulating around the county. Deputies say it’s especially concerning, because it looks like candy.

During a recent traffic stop, DeKalb County deputies and a K-9 Unit found a trafficking amount of drugs and paraphernalia, including a colorful drug — ecstasy.

“The biggest thing that we want people to realize, parents to realize, is what it looks like,” DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson said, “What we confiscated, it has the appearance of Lucky Charms.”

