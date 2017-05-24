DeKalb County Schools students graduate from D.A.R.E. in an enormous event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. -- A graduation Wednesday morning was one organizers said was the biggest in the State, but the DeKalb County students in the spotlight aren't heading to college. They did learn a big lesson though, one deputies hope they'll carry with them through their lives.

Hundreds of kids wearing bright yellow cheered together in Rainsville Wednesday morning. They listened to local officials talk to them about the importance of what they've learned these last several weeks. The event is the annual 2017 D.A.R.E graduation for DeKalb County Schools.

"We do all of ours together, all of DeKalb County Schools," Sheriff Jimmy Harris said.

That makes for what organizers say is the biggest D.A.R.E graduation in the State.

Several DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies are involved in the program, working in the school. Hundreds of kids participate each year.

"This is just a great time for them, after being taught D.A.R.E. drug awareness all year, trying to do something for them that they will remember," Harris said.

"This is not the end, this is the beginning of their drug awareness, so this is why we feel like this graduation is so important, to make them feel like now that they have graduated from this, we can give them a graduation that honors them."

The kids participated in an essay and poster contest as part of the program.