Buckhorn Middle School teacher ‘stands out’ in yearbook photo

NEW MARKET, Ala. — Can you spy the teacher who is not like the rest?

The odd ball pictured here is Rusty Hughes. He’s been a world history teacher at Buckhorn Middle School’s campus for 12 years, but this is the first time he’s chosen to strike this pose.

“I didn’t want to do the same boring yearbook picture as always, I thought I’d be a little different,” Hughes said.

His students have always known him to be a little out of the ordinary. He has an interactive teaching style that keeps his students involved. “I have lightsabers and [fake] swords in my classroom, I like to keep things interesting.”

Hughes says that building relationships with students is what it’s all about, “I try not to take myself too seriously as a teacher. Middle school students relate to that.”

This is the first school year that he’s dressed up for the yearbook photo. Hughes says it’s not out of the realm of things he does, “but it’s the first time I’ve taken it to this level.”

“I watched a lot of wrestling growing up,” Hughes said. “So I got the idea from Hulk Hogan…I borrowed my wife’s pink robe, and she had a boa, and an American stars and striped toboggan, and my sunglasses.” All the ingredients needed to pull off an 80s style wrestler, according to Hughes.

He says the response was huge, lots of laughing, lots of joking.

He plans on doing something similar to this yearly just to keep things interesting.

