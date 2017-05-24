Albertville Police ask for help finding missing teen

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police are looking for Katelynn Brooke Landers, 15. She has been missing since Monday night.

Investigators say Katelynn was last seen at her home at Ashbook Apartments around 10:30 Monday night.

Katelynn is 5’07” tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has blonde hair with dark streaks. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a green short sleeze shirt and brown Birkenstock sandals.

Anyone with information should call Albertville Police. Their phone number is 256-878-1212.