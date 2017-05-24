× Alabama Jubilee returns to Decatur for hot air balloon fun

DECATUR, Ala. – The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic returns to the Tennessee Valley for its 40th year. The Memorial Day Weekend event has hot air balloon races, an evening glow and fun for the whole family.

The jubilee will take place at Point Mallard Park in Decatur on Saturday and Sunday. Each day begins at 6:00 a.m. with a pilot briefing.

More than 50 hot air balloons will be in the area to participate.

Visitors are encouraged to come out for the day to see these magnificent flying machines in action an are allowed to freely walk among the balloons.

Saturday morning is the ‘hare & hound’ race and during the evening there is the always popular Balloon Glow that lights up the night sky.

Sunday morning balloons fly-into the field in the Lynn Layton Key Grab and during the evening many balloons offer free tethered rides!

The Alabama Jubilee is free to the public.