Alabama head baseball coach dismissed after first season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama has dismissed head baseball coach Greg Goff after only one season, our newspartners AL.com have confirmed. The news was first reported by the Tuscaloosa News.

The baseball program went only 19-34-1 in his first year, including 5-24-1 in SEC play. It was the team’s fewest wins in a season since 1980 and the worst SEC record for the program since 1994.

The last time Alabama had a baseball coach who only led the program for one season was in 1943.

