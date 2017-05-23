× Taking Action: Safe Swimming Week 2017

MADISON, Ala. — Summer is the season of swimming and we’re just about there! The Alabama Department of Public Health declares this week as Safe Swimming Week.

The goal is to encourage swimming as a form of exercise, but also to remind swimmers about some things before you dip your toes in.

“Make sure that you’re just watching your kids, know where your kids are at,” said Aquatics Director for the Hogan YMCA, Molly Frankenberg. “Also make sure if they are weak swimmers, that they are wearing the proper jackets– U.S. Coast Guard approved jackets.”

Although, there’s more to worry about than just the swimming itself. At the Hogan YMCA in Madison, they also recommend you shower before and after swimming in the pool or any body of water.

The ADPH says the showering prevents any skin or soft-tissue infection from bacteria.

If you or your child are sick, Frankenberg recommends not getting in the pool because it tends to spread bacteria and germs.

Your skin needs protection from more than just the water, too.

“Make sure that you’re sun safe also,” Frankenberg said. “Make sure if you’re outside, wearing the proper protection…either putting rash guards on your children or just making sure you have sunscreen on.”