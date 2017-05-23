Scattered storms leave behind bright rainbows Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Several clusters of strong storms moved through north Alabama Tuesday afternoon. Beautiful, bright rainbows were spotted in several areas following the rain.

Do you have a picture you would like to share?

You can upload photos and videos straight from your phone by clicking ‘submit your photo’ below. You can also email photos to photo@whnt.com, or post them to Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #valleywx.

The WHNT News 19 app and Live Alert 19 app both feature options to send photos to us straight from the app.

We will add more photos to the gallery above as they come in. Refresh this page for updates.

34.730369 -86.586104