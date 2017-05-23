× President Donald Trump slams attacker responsible for explosion in Manchester

BETHLEHEM – President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed those behind the Manchester attack as “losers” and reiterated his call to drive out terrorists.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said, speaking in the West Bank City of Bethlehem alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who also offered his condolences to the United Kingdom and victims of the attack.

“So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that’s what they are,” he said.

“They’re losers, and we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers, just remember that,” Trump added.

Trump called on all countries to unite in the fight against terrorism and proclaimed: “This wicked ideology must be obliterated.”

Monday’s attack outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena killed at least 22 people, including children, and was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb, Manchester Police said.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity,” said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

While police believe the suspect was acting alone, investigations are ongoing to establish if he was part of a network.

As many as 400 police were deployed overnight, Hopkins said early Tuesday. He added that residents should expect to see more armed officers on the streets.

If confirmed as a terror incident, it would be the deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings, which killed 52 people.