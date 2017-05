× One person dead in overnight shooting at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the scene at Madison Landing at Research Park at about 3 a.m.

Police say one man is dead from a gunshot wound.

The scene is on Flagstone Drive in front of building four.

