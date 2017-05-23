Missing woman with dementia in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia.

Family members of Gladys Timmons, 73, reported her missing after she was last seen on Sunday afternoon, May 21.

She is a black female who may be wearing an orange and yellow flower-patterned shirt with khaki pants.

She was last seen in the Stringfield Road area of north Huntsville.

If anyone knows of Timmons’ whereabouts, please call Huntsville police at (256) 722-7100.