Madison Police investigating city’s first homicide of the year

MADISON, Ala. -- Madison Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight at the Madison Landing apartments. This is the city's first homicide this year.

Madison Police responded to reports of shots fired around 3:00 Tuesday morning, at the Madison Landing apartments.

"When uniformed officers arrived on scene they found a male subject laying on the sidewalk that had indeed been shot. That subject was later pronounced dead at the scene," said Capt. John Stringer.

The victim has since been identified as 20-year-old Dareion Walker.

"We do have investigators that are actively working this investigation. They are following all leads, identifying new witnesses," said Capt. Stringer.

He said as of right now, there is not much information available.

"And with that in mind we'd ask anybody that saw anything suspicious around that time, either before or after, or maybe anybody who might have been looking out of a window and actually saw what occurred to please call us," he said.

If you have a tip you can contact the Madison Police Department at 256-772-5689.

Capt. Stringer said this is Madison's first homicide of the year, a low statistic he said the department works hard to maintain.

"So that we can really fortunately, stop a lot of this kind of thing before it ever occurs. And create an environment where people just don't feel comfortable committing these types of crimes, we hope," he explained.

Capt. Stringer asks that everyone remembers this is an ongoing investigation. Information will be released as it becomes available.