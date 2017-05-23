HPD locates CVS burglary truck, still looking for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville Police are still searching for the two people involved in an attempted burglary early Tuesday morning.

Lt. Stacy Bates said officers responded to an alarm call at the Providence Main CVS around 4:00 this morning.

"It looks like it was really quick, kind of in and out. They crashed through the front door, made a quick attempt to get the ATM machine, weren't successful, and just decided to cut their losses and leave the area," he said.

Surveillance video shows two suspects using a dodge ram pick up to plow through the front door, but later abandoned the truck just eight minutes down the road.

"We haven't captured them yet but we did find the truck a couple of hours or so later. Officers are actually out now following up on leads with investigators," said Lt. Bates.

Bates said the ATM appears to have been the main target, but it doesn't look like anything else was stolen.

"It's good that they weren't successful, but at the same time they did a lot of damage to the business," he said.

Lt. Bates said at this point they don't have a description of the suspects, and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"Their faces were covered, their hands were covered, so really at this point we're just asking for the public's help. Any information they can give us no matter how small they think it might be, it could be the tip that helps us break the case and make the arrest," he explained.

Officers first on the scene estimate thousands of dollars worth of damage to the store. This is an ongoing investigation, and CVS is deferring all comment to HPD.