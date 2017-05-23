HPD: Burglars drive truck through front doors of CVS in Providence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are looking for the two people who used a truck to break into the CVS Pharmacy on Providence Main. Investigators say they drove through the front door with a full-sized Dodge truck.
The call came in just after 4:00 this morning.
Investigators say the burglars used a sledge hammer to try to get the ATM positioned near the front of the store.
Officers estimate the driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the store. They describe the truck as cream or camouflage-colored.
Huntsville Police ask you to call investigators if you know anything about this incident.
34.749925 -86.694077