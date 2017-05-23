HPD: Burglars drive truck through front doors of CVS in Providence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are looking for the two people who used a truck to break into the CVS Pharmacy on Providence Main. Investigators say they drove through the front door with a full-sized Dodge truck.

.@HsvPolice investigating burglary at CVS on Providence Main. Dodge truck crashed into doors, people tried to take sledgehammer to ATM@whnt pic.twitter.com/3m7ECs5nAA — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) May 23, 2017

The call came in just after 4:00 this morning.

Investigators say the burglars used a sledge hammer to try to get the ATM positioned near the front of the store.

Officers estimate the driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the store. They describe the truck as cream or camouflage-colored.

.@HsvPolice looking for two people in connection to burglary and cream or camp-colored Dodge truck @whnt pic.twitter.com/HyfIUrrVSp — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) May 23, 2017

Huntsville Police ask you to call investigators if you know anything about this incident.

WHNT News 19's Courtney Crown is at the scene gathering more information. Please stay tuned for the latest information.

.@HsvPolice looking through surveillance footage. Say the crash caused thousands of dollars worth of damage @whnt pic.twitter.com/evDx1GvCcC — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) May 23, 2017