Auburn Beats Ole Miss 5-4 in SEC Tournament opener

HOOVER, Ala. (AL.com) - Blake Logan tried to warn everyone about Auburn.

After missing out on the SEC Tournament a year ago, Logan's message to the rest of the league was clear this week: "We're not done yet," Auburn's senior catcher said Saturday. In the opening round Tuesday night at the Hoover Met, Logan backed up his words.

Logan launched a go-ahead solo home run into the visiting dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning as Auburn advanced to the second round of the SEC Tournament with a 5-4 win against Ole Miss.

