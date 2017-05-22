Madison County Sheriff’s Office shares update on weekend stabbing investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department plans to share an update to a weekend investigation in which they arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a man in Harvest.

He’s accused of stabbing 51-year-old Twan Lanier Carter. Officers found him in a home on Hammond Drive suffering from critical injuries.

Carter was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.Muriel Lolan King, 44, has been booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of murder. His bond has been set at $150,000.