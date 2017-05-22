Trash collection faces delays following storm damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Trash collection delays are expected after this week’s storms caused damage in various parts of the city, according to the Huntsville Sanitation Department.

The Department says crews are working to ensure all storm debris is collected and workers are operating under extended hours to compensate.

Cans, storm limbs and other debris that has not yet been picked up should be left at the curb until workers arrive.

Further information can be found on the City of Huntsville’s website.