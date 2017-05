× Gate 10 reopens after morning repairs

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal officials have reopened the inbound and outbound lanes at Gate 10. Work crews have completed their repair work.

Gate 10 has reopened for both inbound and outbound traffic. Thanks for your patience while Team Redstone road crews cleared a safety issue! — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) May 22, 2017

Officials announced the closure this morning about an hour before the closure began.