Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. (AL.com)- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed their top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The team announced on Monday that former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard had signed his first NFL contract.

Howard joined Tampa Bay as the 19th player picked in the 82nd NFL Draft on April 27.

Like the contracts for all the first-rounders, Howard received a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

To continue reading this article click here.