× Monday at 10:00: A Taking Action for the Family Special Report about ’13 Reasons Why’

TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. – You may have heard about it. And your teenager is likely watching it.

The Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why provides an unflinching view of teen suicide. The streaming site’s most popular show is based on the 2007 bestselling book by Jay Asher.

“No one had really touched on that subject of teen suicide in quite that way,” said Monrovia Middle Librarian Media Specialist Lexie Austin. “Jay Asher, when he wrote it said, you know, ‘this book was about anti-bullying.’ And he’s absolutely right.”

Its on-screen counterpart is becoming increasingly popular among middle and high schoolers, but it’s also forcing families and educators to have crucial, uncomfortable conversations.

“I will say it was difficult to watch,” said Arab High School Guidance Counselor Cindy Hammond. “It was hard to watch as a parent, hard to watch as an educator.”

Be sure to watch WHNT News 19 at 10:00 on Monday for a taking action for the family special report.