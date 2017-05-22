× Lawrence County teacher arrested on sex charges with a student

MOULTON, Ala. – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged a Moulton Middle School teacher with the offense of School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Student Under the Age or 19, which is a Class B felony.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that 27-year-old Taylor Brooks Boyles was charged with the crime this afternoon.

The Sheriff said that the arrest comes after an investigation into a tip that Boyles had been engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a Lawrence County High School student.

Sheriff Mitchell said that shortly after learning of the possible illegal contact, Lawrence County Board of Education staff members notified law enforcement and an investigation was started.

Mitchell said that through the course of the investigation, investigators received enough information and evidence to warrant an arrest.

Sheriff Mitchell said that Boyles turned herself in at the Lawrence County Jail for the offense shortly after 12 p.m. The Sheriff said that Boyles was released shortly afterwards after posting a $10,000 bond.