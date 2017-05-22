Huntsville Family left with $178k Hospital Bill after Insurance Refused for Premature Baby’s Birth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – A young couple is left with $178,000 in hospital bills after insurance refused to cover their premature baby’s birth.

Mac and Amy Jay recently moved to Huntsville from North Carolina, with their first daughter. Amy was 7 months pregnant. The couple was in need of better insurance to help with the costs of keeping her pregnancy viable after a series of miscarriages.

Amy was told by her doctor that she would need blood tests and progesterone shots which would be over $200 a month.

“The insurance my husband had (through his job) deemed it all unnecessary and wouldn’t pay a penny of it,” Jay said. “We quickly realized this wasn’t going to be a sustainable situation.”

They were able to retain her husband’s old insurance under COBRA, a law that protects people during a lapse in coverage. Because of that they were able to stay insured until the new, better insurance kicked in February 1st.

“That told us we were going to be looking at a $20,000 hospital bill, but we figured we would just get that bill, set up a payment plan and do the best we could if the baby came early,” said Amy Jay. The couple prayed the baby wouldn’t come early – but she did. Their new daughter, Evelyn, was born a month before her due date on January 16th.

Two months later they opened their mailbox to find a bill for $178,000.

Evelyn had to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Crestwood Medial Center with underdeveloped lungs and fighting to breathe.

“They were so sick and fragile that a fit of crying caused a collapsed lung,” said Jay. “There were times we weren’t sure she was going to make it. But I can’t sing the praises enough of the hospital and staff and the doctors that treated her. They were loving and compassionate and treated us like family. But it was still the most horrible two weeks of our lives.”

After repeated calls to the insurance company, they were told that Evelyn could not be covered because they had not filled out the paperwork to add her to their plan. The couple say no one told the two of them had to add their new daughter to their plan after she was born. When they asked the insurance company if they could add her to their plan at that time, they were told it was too late.

“To say that this has been a nightmare is a gross understatement.”

Jay said they were not ready for the complications of civilian insurance. “Our experience with our first child was when we were in the military,” said Jay. “She was born on an Air Force base in Japan. He said they were out of good options and looking at facing a payment plan they couldn’t afford, or bankruptcy. “Because of my husband’s job, either of those options makes him a security risk and he loses his job,” said Amy.

That’s when the couple took to Facebook, they asked friends and family for advice and personal experiences from others who had been in similar situations of overwhelming debt. What they found however, was a community that was there to help.

“They basically said, ‘we’re not going to accept that your family has to face financial ruin because you had a sick baby,'” said Jay. Some of the women were journalists in other states who reached out to national news outlets. Sites like Babble and The Daily Mail picked up the Jays’ story.

A GoFundMe.com page was started help with the medical expenses and the hospital was also willing to work the family, forgiving some of what was owed if the couple could make a lump sum payment by the end of May.

The Jay’s GoFundMe goal of $25,000 has already been surpassed. That will mostly pay for Evelyn’s birth and NICU bills and the rest has been put on a payment plan the couple believes will not affect their credit. “I’m so thankful and fortunate,” said Jay. “The outpouring from this community and the online community who have read our story has been awe-inspiring.

“And yet I realize we are incredibly privileged. Our story has a voice, and I know there are people in my own neighborhood going through similar things with medical debt, and there’s nobody amplifying their voice.”

