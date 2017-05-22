× HEMSI celebrates 2017 EMS Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) will join EMS providers across the country May 21-27 to celebrate the 43rd Annual National EMS Week.

HEMSI will follow its tradition of honoring fellow first responders in Madison County and will also recognize employees reaching milestones of service.

“It’s a time for the company to let the public know what a good job and demanding job that the folks in EMS do every day,” said HEMSI Field Supervisor, Kenneth Burke.

When help is needed, HEMSI is more than likely on the way.

“It’s a very demanding job and it is very important, obviously we go into a lot of situations that require critical life threatening interventions,” said HEMSI CEO, Jon Howell.

These life savers don’t expect anything in return.

“Our volume here in our community is very steep,” Howell said. “Our people are always on a call it seems. We average somewhere in the neighborhood of about 180 responses per day in a 24-hour period.”

HEMSI has several team members celebrating anniversaries. One person has 30 years on the job and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I enjoy taking care of my fellow man, I enjoy coming to work every day,” Burke said. “I work with a great bunch of people and you know, I still enjoy it. It’s my passion and it’s what I do, it’s what I am.”

If you know of someone like Burke, make sure to let them know you appreciate that passion.