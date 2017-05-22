× Habitat For Humanity of Madison County Celebrate construction of its 200th & 201st Home

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Habitat for Humanity of Madison County celebrated the construction of its 200th and 201st home built from the ground up on Sunday, May 21, 2017. At both dedication services the homeowner family, house sponsors, members of the Habitat Board of Directors and staff, and volunteers who help build the home attended.

One of the homes went to Autry and Tracy Wilson. They have been married since 2004. In 2014, Tracy had a stroke that led to her being unable to continue working. This crisis in their life led them to Habitat for Humanity because they couldn’t afford to pay rent for a home with serious structural issues.

The second home went to Sam Burnett. He has lived in Huntsville for quite some time now. Sam is a dedicated worker, who has assisted with building several Habitat homes in the past. He’s well known around Habitat for his quiet nature and strong work ethic. He has three children, Savannah, Tia and Zane. Sam’s goal of homeownership is to have more than just a roof over his head, but to provide a safe place for his children to grow and thrive. He knows that through strong partnership and willing hands, all things are possible.

Both families will be closing on their home in the near future. Each family is required to complete the necessary 350 sweat equity hours working on their home, the home of their neighbors, the Habitat ReStore and other community non-profits. Families are also required to complete 55 hours of homeownership and financial literacy classes and workshops.

Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat for Humanity was able to build the home and will sell it at an affordable price. The families will purchase the home with a no-profit loan, and their monthly mortgage payments will be used to build more Habitat houses.