Golson, Bozeman named to Rimington Trophy spring watch list

It's never too early to start thinking about college football season. The Rimington Trophy spring watch list is out and of the 63 centers to keep an eye on, eight are from the SEC.

Auburn's Austin Golson and Alabama's Bradley Bozeman are included on the initial list. Golson is entering his senior season as a two-year starter. He's appeared in 24 games as a Tiger and started all 13 games in 2016.

Bozeman is a rising redshirt senior and started all 15 games for the Tide in 2016. Former Alabama centers Ryan Kelly and Barrett Jones are recipients of the Rimington Trophy.

The annual award is given to college football's most outstanding center. The ceremony will be on January 13, 2018.