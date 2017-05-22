× Florence Police identify man electrocuted by pool; son, wife also injured in incident

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have identified the man killed in what appears to be an accident at a residential pool on Friday. Police say Carl McGrady, 65, died from his injuries.

Investigators say Carl entered his electrified pool to begin cleaning it on Friday. His son Lucas jumped into the pool to attempt to save his father. Officers say they didn’t realize the pool was electrified. Lucas was seriously injured during his rescue attempt.

Pam, their mother/wife, was also hurt while helping Lucas remove Carl from the pool. She was treated and released.

Investigators say they believe Lucas remains in the hospital.

Officers say they don’t believe there to be any foul play in the incident. The cause is being investigated by Florence Fire and Florence Electricity.