Fisherman finds GoPro that’s been in lake for three years, watches footage, returns to owner

PICKWICK LAKE — A Facebook post that has been shared nearly 24,000 times is not only comical, but the kind of post we need more of in this world.

A man fishing in Pickwick Lake over the weekend reeled in an unexpected catch– a GoPro Hero 3. (For those that may not know, GoPros are a high-tech camera that can capture amazing photos and videos and are waterproof.)

The fisherman took the camera home, cleaned and recharged the device, and it still worked!

The footage they found was dated February 28, 2014. That means the device had been on the bottom of the lake for three years, two months, and 21 days.

The footage they found shows a fisherman on his boat just seconds before the camera flops off the boat and into the water. As the GoPro sinks, you see a smart phone float by the camera and into the watery abyss. The last image seen is the camera hitting the sediment on the bottom of the lake.

The fisherman posted the footage and photos on Facebook hoping to reunite the camera with its owner.

Here is the original Facebook post:

WHNT News 19 reached out to the man who found the GoPro. He said, “The owner has been identified and is in the process of being reunited with his loss.”