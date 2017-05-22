Areas of rain overspread the Valley Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A mostly dry Monday turns into a mostly wet Monday night. Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms rumble through Alabama and the far southern part of Tennessee this evening and tonight; a few of us get a lot of rain, a lot of us get a little rain.

Widespread rain comes in after 7 PM and lasts through sunrise Tuesday. Most of Tuesday morning stay free of significant rainfall, but more showers and even a few scattered thunderstorms develop again from lunchtime through early evening. More rain becomes likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning giving some communities grand totals of 1-2 inches (or more in some isolated instances).

