× ‘An Evening at Veterans Memorial’ returns to Huntsville for 3rd year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Memorial Day event returns to the Tennessee Valley for the third year. It’s an event of remembrance, reflection and reverence.

WHNT News 19 and The Association of the U.S. Army will host the evening of tribute on Monday, May 29. An Evening at the Veterans Memorial will include music, poetry readings and candle-lit commemoration.

Hundreds have attended the event in years past.

An Evening at the Veterans Memorial will air Monday evening on WHNT News 19 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. We will also live stream the event right here on WHNT.com.