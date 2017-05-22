90 MPH: NWS storm survey details the high wind gusts on Saturday

More: Straight-line winds vs. a tornado: What caused Saturday’s storm damage

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

1200 PM CDT Mon May 22 2017

…NWS Damage Report for 5/20/17 Thunderstorm Wind Event…

Peak wind Estimate: 90 MPH

Path length /Statute/: n/a

Path width /Maximum/: Estimated 40 miles (at max width)

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Survey Summary: During the afternoon and early evening hours of

Saturday, May 20th a northward moving line of severe thunderstorms

produced extensive wind damage across Madison County. The damage

was particularly concentrated and intense along and south of US

Highway 72 and its eastward extension to Interstate 565. These

storms were also responsible for producing damage in several

other counties including Limestone, Cullman, and Jackson counties

in north Alabama and Franklin county Tennessee. All totaled,

the width of the damage was approximately 40 miles when the line of

storms was at its peak intensity.

Several factors led to this intense round of storms including: a

very unstable atmosphere due to daytime heating and high atmospheric

moisture content; an approaching upper level disturbance; and low

level convergence and cell mergers with weaker clusters of storms

from the west. Based on the totality of the reports and the widespread

nature of the damage, the National Weather Service concludes the vast

majority of the events were due to intense straight-line wind damage.

In addition, the pre-storm environment was most conducive to loosely

organized storms favoring bowing structures (favorable for damaging

wind gusts). Given that the event occurred during the afternoon

hours across a highly populated area, the NWS office and its core

partners received numerous photos and videos many of which documented

the storm structure in near real-time. Reviewing these photos revealed

a well-defined and sharp shelf cloud supportive of intense outflow

dominant winds. At least one video along with a brief ground survey

and other documented public reports, indicated the possibility of very

brief gustnadoes, or spinup vortices, along the leading edge of the

storm’s shelf cloud.

The damage associated with these very shallow vortices were overall less

intense and shorter lived than the damage associated with the bowing line

segment itself. And by definition these are not classified as separate

tornadic events. The maximum wind speeds from this event was estimated

from the various photos and documented reports of uprooted hardwood trees

and snapped utility/power poles. That magnitude damage would be consistent

with straight line winds of approximately 80 to 90 mph. Given the totality

of the evidence, this event will be classified as a straight-line/damaging

wind episode.

Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.