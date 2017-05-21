Straight-line winds vs a tornado: What caused Saturday’s storm damage?

With such extensive storm damage that occurred Saturday, many of us are wondering what exactly happened. Was it a straight-line wind event? Was it a tornado? What could have downed so many trees and powerlines in the Valley Saturday?

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect through 6pm

At 5:27pm, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Madison, Morgan and Limestone Counties, specifically for areas that included Lacey’s Spring, Madison and Huntsville. The main threats included damaging 60 mph winds.

As the storms approached the cities of Triana, Madison and downtown Huntsville, doppler radar continued to detect wind speeds in excess of 60 mph. However, the orientation of the winds were in such away that strong rotation was not suspected, and the 60+ mph wind speeds spanned as much as 20 miles wide.

However, there were a few instances where quick, extremely small rotations did indeed develop. These are called mesovortices, which means they are extremely small and circular in nature. Meteorological studies indicate that mesovortices can produce quick “spin up” tornadoes, especially in a straight-line wind event. It seems that a mesovortex did develop in south Huntsville Saturday evening, as caught on radar by the severe research teams at UAH:

[5:35 PM] ARMOR showing a mesovortex passing over Madkin Mtn on Redstone Arsenal. Note the curl in reflectivity (upper-left). #alwx #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/Baw55xkIqX — UAH SWIRLL (@UAHSWIRLL) May 20, 2017

Many shelf clouds were reported through the Valley as the storms moved through, which indicates the presence of strong, straight-line winds. However, a few wall clouds (lowering protrusions) were spotted hanging from the shelf clouds, and a few viewers did report seeing a few funnel clouds develop as well.

Funnel clouds are clouds that exhibit rapid rotation, but remain suspended in the air and do not reach the ground. Given the intense wind speeds moving through the rapidly changing terrain of the Tennessee Valley (including Monte Sano and Chapman Mountain), it is possible that a quick “spin” up would develop amongst the straight-line winds. However, the majority of the storm damage from Saturday occurred due to strong, straight-line winds.

In conjunction with WHNT News 19, the National Weather Service in Huntsville is also analyzing radar data, damage reports, and viewer photos/videos to understand what happened. While the NWS plans to release official information Monday, the preliminary consensus indicates that Saturday’s storms were mainly a straight-line wind event.

“Most likely, the totality of the damage was due to the straight line winds with at least one or two gustnadoes [mesovortices] along the leading edge of the shelf cloud,” said Chris Darden, the Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

“The location of the reports and characteristics of the observations compared to radar data would indicate they were gustnadoes. If you map out the damage it extended all the way East Limestone across Triana and the Zeirdt/Martin Road area to Owens Crossroads as the storm was moving almost due north.”

“But we had a couple of folks that witnessed/saw funnels in the Hampton Cover area and also perhaps down near Lake Forest Estates. The one video I saw from Hampton Cove showed a funnel probably 50 yards wide,” Darden concluded.

Straight-line winds can be just as damaging as a weak tornado

It is important to note that severe thunderstorms capable of producing straight-line wind damage can be just as powerful as a weak tornado. Severe thunderstorm warnings that indicate straight-line winds are a possibility should be taken with the same seriousness as a tornado, since falling trees and powerlines can significantly impact businesses and communities.